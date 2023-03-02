Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar releases book ‘Traffic Accident – Investigation’

The traffic control in Hyderabad is better as compared to other major cities in the country, said Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar released a book ‘Traffic Accident – Investigation’ written by Tirupati Reddy, a retired police officer on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the DGP said that crimes such as physical assaults, thefts and other crimes are related to individuals, but traffic accidents cause problems for everyone. Every citizen is advised to follow the traffic rules and regulations voluntarily.

He further said the traffic control in Hyderabad is better as compared to other major cities in the country.