DGP Anjani Kumar transfers 16 DSPs in Telangana

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday transferred 16 DSPs and gave them new postings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:11 AM, Wed - 8 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday transferred 16 DSPs and gave them new postings.

The officers with new postings are P Saidaiah – ACP Bellampally, S V Hari Krishna – ACP Traffic L B Nagar, M Kiran Kumar – ACP Nizamabad town, A Venkateshwarlu – DGP office, R Sanjay Kumar – ACP Saifabad, Ch Venugopal – DGP office, Ch Sridhar – ACP Banjara Hills, M Sudharshan – DGP office, P Subbaiah – ACP Jubilee Hills, K Venkat Reddy – ACP Medchal, Raja Ramanujam – ACP Sattupally Khammam, Kathuri Srinivas – ACP Amberpet, Bonda Kishan – ACP Warangal, K Giri – DGP office, K Narasimha Reddy – ACP Yadadri and N Saidulu – ACP Yadagirigutta.

