Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Dgp Anjani Kumar Transfers 16 Dsps In Telangana

DGP Anjani Kumar transfers 16 DSPs in Telangana

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday transferred 16 DSPs and gave them new postings

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12:11 AM, Wed - 8 February 23
DGP Anjani Kumar transfers 16 DSPs in Telangana
File Photo

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday transferred 16 DSPs and gave them new postings.

The officers with new postings are P Saidaiah – ACP Bellampally, S V Hari Krishna – ACP Traffic L B Nagar, M Kiran Kumar – ACP Nizamabad town, A Venkateshwarlu – DGP office, R Sanjay Kumar – ACP Saifabad, Ch Venugopal – DGP office, Ch Sridhar – ACP Banjara Hills, M Sudharshan – DGP office, P Subbaiah – ACP Jubilee Hills, K Venkat Reddy – ACP Medchal, Raja Ramanujam – ACP Sattupally Khammam, Kathuri Srinivas – ACP Amberpet, Bonda Kishan – ACP Warangal, K Giri – DGP office, K Narasimha Reddy – ACP Yadadri and N Saidulu – ACP Yadagirigutta.

 

Related News

Latest News