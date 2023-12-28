| Dhairya Bowls Ssgf Hyderabad To 8 Wicket Win Over Rest Of India Xi In National Cricket League

Dhairya bowls SSGF Hyderabad to 8-wicket win over Rest of India XI in National Cricket League

Dhairya’s efforts dismissed Rest of India XI to 86 runs in 19 overs. Chasing a modest target, the home side lost just wickets to reach home

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Team members of victorious SSGF Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Riding on Dhairya’s four-wicket haul (4/7), SSGF Hyderabad registered a massive eight-wicket win over Rest of India XI in the final of the 3rd Edition of Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Jr National Cricket League organised by School Sports & Games Federation (SSGF) at HotSpot Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Dhairya’s efforts dismissed Rest of India XI to 86 runs in 19 overs. Chasing a modest target, the home side lost just wickets to reach home. Sai Satwik scored unbeaten 38 runs.

Brief Scores: Final: Rest of India XI 86 in 19 overs (Eshaan 32; Dhairya 4/7 ) lost to SSGF Hyderabad 87/2 in 12 overs (Sai Satwik 38 no). Awards: Man-of-the-Match (Final): Dhairya, Most Valuable Player: Aditya Singh, Player of the Tournament : Mithul G, Best Batsman: Sai Satwik, Best Bowler: Mohit Sai, Best Fielder: Parmeshwar, Chilla Sathwik, Best Allrounder: Ram Tej, Best Wicket-Keeper: Siddarth, Game-Changer-Award : Charan, Emerging Player: Unnat, The Spirit of Cricket Award: Sai Videep.