SBI Hyderabad finish runner-up at All India Inter-Circle Cricket tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Runner-up SBI Hyderabad Circle team members at Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Pavan Deshpande’s unbeaten 101-run knock along with Manjunath’s 57 helped SBI Bangalore Circle record a massive nine-wicket win over SBI Hyderabad in the final of the All India Inter-Circle Cricket tournament held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the summit clash, Hyderabad side posted 164 runs thanks to Danny Derek Prince’s 62. In reply, Pavan and Manjunath’s impressive batting powered their side to victory in the last over with the loss of one wicket.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 164 (Danny Derek Prince 62, B Sumanth 32) in 20 overs lost to Bengaluru 165/1 (Pavan Deshpande 101 no, Manjunath 57) in 19.2 overs; 3rd/4th places: Delhi 147/7 (Himanshu 90; Vinod Kumar 3/22) in 20 overs lost to Thiruvananthapuram 151/3 (Vinoop SM 77, Raiphi Vicent G 51) in 14.3 overs.