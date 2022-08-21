Dhanashree brushes off divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, reveals she had knee surgery

Hyderabad: Amidst the separation rumours of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma, the latter took to Instagram to share a long post, revealing she has torn her ACL ligament. She said that the rumours about her relationship with Chahal were “pretty hateful and hurtful.”

Dhanashree went on to say that she would be undergoing surgery and that she was still trying to process the shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately. She also wrote that she got through this difficult period with the help of Chahal, among others.

“I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends,” she wrote on Instagram.

“As recommended by the doctors, I will be undergoing my surgery if I wish to dance again in life. I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately,” she added.

“This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least,” Dhanashree stated.

Further, she wrote that the incident has made her even more fearless and lifted her confidence. “I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life,” she concluded.

Earlier this week, the couple took to Instagram and asked their fans to not believe rumours about their relationship status. The duo had tied the knot in December 2020.

Dhanashree is a Youtuber and dance choreographer with a wide following on her Instagram. Chahal, on the other hand, will next be seen in action in the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning August 27. India will play their first match against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.