Haris Rauf sets unwanted record for most sixes conceded in single World Cup edition

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf registered an unwanted record in the ongoing World Cup match against New Zealand on Saturday at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Haris Rauf unfortunately secured a record he’d rather not have, allowing batsmen to hit 16 sixes in total in this prestigious quadrennial event. This marks the highest number of sixes conceded by any bowler in a single edition of the tournament, including two in the ongoing match against New Zealand.

Previously, the record was held by Zimbabwean bowler Tinashe Panyangara, who conceded 15 sixes in the 2015 World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Despite taking 13 wickets from 8 matches, Haris Rauf has not been up to par in the 2023 World Cup.

Here’s the list of bowlers conceding the most sixes in the World Cup:

Haris Rauf – 16 sixes

Tinashe Panyangara – 15 sixes

Yuzvendra Chahal – 14 sixes

Rashid Khan – 14 sixes Jason

Jason Holder – 13 sixes

