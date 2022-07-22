Dhanush dons veshti to ‘The Gray Man’ premiere; internet loves the ‘humble look’

Hyderabad: Known for his outstanding performances in films like ‘Three’, ‘Maaran’, ‘VIP’, and ‘Ranjhana’, actor Dhanush grabs eyeballs everywhere he goes. To second his graceful presence at the premiere of his upcoming Hollywood film ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai, the actor was spotted wearing a traditional piece of clothing that left the onlookers surprised.

Considering the film is the actor’s debut in the world of English cinema, one would expect him to dress more modernly. But the ‘Karnan’ star chose to wear a simple white veshti paired with a white shirt and black sandals.

He attended the premiere alongside the filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo who are famously called the Russo Brothers who directed ‘The Gray Man’ which is scheduled to stream on Netflix from July 22. Adding glam to the occasion, actors Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez were in attendance. Director Vishal Bharadwaj was also seen at the venue.

Sharing the picture from the premier, Netflix India tweeted, “BRB, finding a way to edit ourselves into these pictures of our faves at the Mumbai premiere(sic).” Dhanush has also welcomed the director-duo by posting a picture with them and writing, “Welcome to India”.

Reacting to the actor’s attire, netizens appreciated his ‘humble look’. “Simple, Smart Thamizhan at his The Grey Man Mumbai premiere now. Quite a statement with his veti sattai costume!(sic)” wrote a user. “Actor Dhanush nails it with a Traditional outfit at an english movie premier at Mumbai. Vanakkam Hollywood(sic),” writes another.