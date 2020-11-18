Dharani helps officials win public trust

By | Published: 12:00 am 12:01 am

Mancherial: Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system introduced by the TRS government, has not only come as a boon for farmers through simplification of the processes for registrations, successions, and partition of assets but is also helping Revenue officials give an image make-over for the department that had taken a battering in the past.

Thanks to the introduction of the innovative system, revenue officials are increasingly being seen as people-friendly. They are extending a helping hand to applicants to avail the services of the portal and in the process, are winning the trust of the public, who were earlier upset with corrupt authorities who demanded money to get their jobs done.

“This is the best opportunity for us to prove ourselves and to improve the image of the department, which was ruined by a section of greedy officials. We are fortunate to be a part of the new land records management system. Dharani gives us an opportunity to serve the citizens and win their hearts,” Zameer Mohammad, Hajipur Mandal Revenue Officer, told ‘Telangana Today.’

The revenue officials are calling up farmers over the phone and requesting them to utilise the services of the portal. They are helping the applicants in completing the procedure for registration, succession and division of properties. They are dedicating at least an hour for the rural folks apart from the time taken by them to discharge their duties every day.

The authorities are now ensuring that the applicants get quality service through Dharani, and have been instructing clerical staff and computer operators to follow time management and to avoid inconvenience to the applicants. They are patiently clarifying doubts relating to various fees charged by the government for the transactions.

T Sravanti, an applicant from Venkatapur village in Hajipur mandal, said the officials were now people-friendly which a good sign was and this was only due to the introduction of the Dharani portal.

