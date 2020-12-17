Dhulimitta becomes the 23rd mandal in Siddipet district

Finance Minister T Harish Rao congratulated the people of Dhulimitta Mandal which was created by carving out 11 villages from Maddur Mandal that falls under Jangaon Assembly Constituency.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is the only State in the country which is spending over Rs 15,000 crore to boost the farming sector. Stating that the TRS government has been spending about Rs 15,000 crore on Rythu Bandu per annum, Rao said that the Chief Minister has made the Jai Kisan slogan a reality by extending all support to the farming fraternity. The Minister was speaking at a ceremony to mark the formation of Dhulimitta as the 23rd mandal of the district.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was taken up to ensure that each and every acre of land was irrigated in the State by tapping the Godavari water. Building of several check dams across the streams and rivulets was being taken up to put the surface water to optimum utilisation. The Minister said that they were filling all the irrigation tanks in the district with river water so that the groundwater is recharged. Rao said they were providing round the clock free electricity to farmers besides introducing schemes such as Rythu Bheema.

He congratulated the people of Dhulimitta Mandal which was created by carving out 11 villages from Maddur Mandal that falls under Jangaon Assembly Constituency. Rao recalled the contribution of Dhulimitta people during the Telangana movement. He said the new mandal was created because of the continuous efforts and persuasion of Sudhakar Sharma. Local legislator Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Chief Whip B Venkateshwarlu, RDO Jayachandra Reddy, MPP Krishna Reddy, ZPTC Kondal Reddy and others were present.

