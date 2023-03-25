| Did You Know Karan Mehta Once Broke His Television Set While Watching A Film

Did you know? Karan Mehta once broke his television set while watching a film

Karan Mehta has worked and assisted on film sets such as ‘Raees’, ‘Lust Stories’ and others before making his promising debut as an actor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: Yes, you read it right! Karan Mehta, who made a smashing debut with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ released in February this year, broke his home television set once while watching a film during his growing up years.

Karan is a huge film buff since his childhood and has always nurtured the dream to become an actor. The young talented actor has worked and assisted on film sets such as ‘Raees’, ‘Lust Stories’ and others before making his promising debut as an actor.

Sharing an interesting anecdote about his passion for films, Karan was quoted as saying to a popular magazine, “I broke my dad’s TV when Suniel Shetty was beaten up in a film. I have re-watched ‘Dhoom’ a hundred times. I remember these things clearly because the fact that a film can make you feel that way was a great feeling for me, and that is what I wanted to do.”

It was Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, who saw Karan’s short-films on YouTube, informed the filmmaker about the same. Kashyap later narrated the story of ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ (APWDM) to Karan and made him prepare for his debut film by undergoing workshops and training sessions.

Karan’s debut film that premiered at the prestigious Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, also received huge appreciation from the industry, audience and critics alike and now the critically-acclaimed film is set to premiere on Netflix this month.

Apart from films, Karan is a bit of a sports enthusiast and has taken part in all sorts of sports for school competition such as cricket, football, table tennis, etc.