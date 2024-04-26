Hyderabad: Youth held for stealing gold chain

B.Bhaskar alias Shankar (21) of Yadadri- Bhongir district, who is addicted to alcohol along with cricket betting and online games, had lost huge money in them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: A youth, who lost money to online games and stole a gold chain at a jewelry shop, was arrested by the KPHB police on Friday.

To recover losses, he plotted to steal jewelry from shops. As per his plan, he went to a jewelry shop posing as a customer and by diverting the attention of the sales executive, stole a gold chain weighing over 28 grams.

He was earlier involved in similar cases in Punjagutta, Chaitanyapuri, Mahankali, Miryalaguda, Makthal and KPHB.