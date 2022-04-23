Different parties, people’s associations condemn BJP’s cheap politics

Khammam: Support poured in favour of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who was under attack from opposition parties over a BJP activist S Sai Ganesh’ death. The leaders of Kamma Jana Seva Samithi of Wyra and Kakatiya Kamma Sangham of Madhira in separate statements on Saturday alleged that the opposition leaders unable to face the minister politically were using the activist’s death as a means to target him.

Expressing apprehensions over Ganesh’s political affiliation they said no one knows to which party the deceased belonged to until his death. But the BJP leaders were claiming that the activist belonged to their party after his death. Cases against him were booked in the Congress regime also, they said. TRS youth wing district president Chintanippu Krishna Chaitanya complained that some political unemployed were engaged in mudslinging against Ajay Kumar with WhatsApp as their platform. But the fact was BJP leaders claimed the life of an innocent youth for their selfish needs.

It was a shame that former MP Renuka Chowdary, who never cared for Khammam development, was also commenting against Ajay Kumar, who was striving hard for the district’s development, he added. Speaking to the media at the TRS district office, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA Ramulu Naik, ZP, SUDA and DCCB Chairman L Kamal Raju, B Vijay Kumar and others accused Congress and BJP of resorting to cheap politics.

BJP, with a murky history of targetting opponents with CBI and ED cases, stooped to such a low that it was even using its activist’s death for political gains. The public in the district would teach them a fitting lesson to BJP in the days to come, they warned. At a meeting held under the aegis of TRS legal cell, public prosecutor K Venkateshwar Rao, JAC Chairman B Tirumal Rao and Bar Association president M Nageshwar Rao expressed concern at the communal politics unfolding in the district for the past one week.

BJP hatched a plan to politicise Ganesh’s death and instigate religious sentiments and carry out a vicious propaganda against the TRS government to draw political mileage. People in the district must take note of the saffron party’s evil designs, they appealed. On the other hand the leaders of CPM, CPI, CPI (ML), PDSU, intellectuals, academics, SC/ST/ BC/ Minority, trade, granite and caste associations, Ambedkar Welfare Society, PRTU, IMA, TNGO’s union at a meeting condemned raise of communal politics in Khammam.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Hindu Sena national president K Ravinder called on Ganesh’s family. He demanded a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a double bedroom house to the activist’s family. He wanted punishment to those responsible for his death.

