DIG inspects CM KCR’s meeting venue in Jogulamba Gadwal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Jogulamba Zone DIG LS Chauhan reviewing the arrangements of CM KCR visit

Jogulamba Gadwal: Jogulamba Zone DIG LS Chauhan inspected Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s public meeting venue in the district on Saturday.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the district on June 12. He will formally inaugurate the Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC), offices of District Police, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The DIG accompanied by Superintendent of Police K Srujana visited the offices and reviewed the arrangements. Chauhan instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme.

DSP CH Ranga Swamy and other officials were present.