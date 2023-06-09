CM KCR launches Rs 1 lakh aid for craftsmen

CM KCR formally launched Rs 1 lakh aid for artisans and craftsmen of various backward communities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hands over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh aid to a beneficiary Kundarapu Murali in Mancherial on Friday.

Mancherial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday formally launched Rs.1 lakh aid for artisans and craftsmen of various backward communities, the second edition of sheep distribution and Gruhalaxmi schemes. He launched these initiatives after inagurating the Integrated District Offices Complex of Mancherial and the BRS district party office here.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each to beneficiaries Kundarapu Murali from Velmapalli village in Kotapalli mandal and Mamidi Satyanarayana of Bheemaram mandal centre. He also gave cheques to beneficiaries of the second phase of sheep distribution scheme to Avula Venkatesh from Kasipet village in Thandur mandal and Bolaveni Odelu of Hajipur mandal headquarters. He handed over of Rs 3 lakh to Birudula Laxmi and Thotapalli Lavanya, beneficiaries of Gruhalaxmi scheme from Donabanda village in Hajipur mandal.

Rao said that an action plan was prepared to extend the sheep distribution scheme to 3.86 lakh beneficiaries in the district alone.

Also Read CM KCR striving for welfare of downtrodden: Errabelli