Digital classrooms in BC residential schools in Nalgonda

Digital classrooms will be introduced in 29 schools of Jyothiba Phule BC residential educational institutions in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 05:14 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Nalgonda: To enhance the learning experience, digital classrooms will be introduced in 29 schools of Jyothiba Phule BC residential educational institutions in the erstwhile Nalgonda district starting from the upcoming academic year.

These 29 BC residentials, receiving digital classrooms, include 15 in Nalgonda district, nine in Suryapet district and five in Bhongir district. The implementation of digital learning methods aims to engage students with a real-world approach to education. The class facilities in these government-run residential schools are being developed to match the standards of corporate schools, thereby improving the overall quality of education.

In Nalgonda district, 7,033 students are enrolled in 15 BC residential schools, with 3,089 girls and 3,944 boys. Additionally, 3,166 students are pursuing Intermediate courses in these residential educational institutions.

In Suryapet district, there are 3,720 students studying in nine BC residential schools, along with 251 students pursuing intermediate courses. Similarly, Yadadri-Bhongir district has five BC residential schools catering to the education of 1,863 students.

M Shakina, Regional Coordinator of Telangana State Jyothiba Phule BC residential schools, stated that digital classrooms will be introduced in all schools in a phased manner. The exceptional performance of Jyothiba Phule BC residential school students in annual examinations, earning high marks, is a testament to the quality of education provided in these schools.

Furthermore, 14 Jyothiba Phule BC residential educational institutions in the erstwhile Nalgonda district offer intermediate courses such as MPC, BiPC, MEC, and MLT.

