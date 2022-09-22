HP India to set up 2,000 digital classrooms under ALFA initiative

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:00 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

The digital classrooms by HP India will be set up in government or government-aided schools across 17 states for the students of Classes 9 to 12.

Hyderabad: HP India on Thursday announced that it will enable up to 2,000 digital classrooms under the HP Accessible Learning for All (ALFA) initiative. These digital classrooms will be set up in government or government-aided schools across 17 states for the students of Classes 9 to 12.

HP has invited corporate foundations and NGOs to participate in the initiative and the last date to submit their request is October 7.

The company will fund the capital expenditure required to equip each classroom with technology including multi-function printers, webcams, a laptop for teacher, Smart TVs, Android boxes, and an internet dongle for connectivity, according to a press release.