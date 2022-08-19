Digital Creator with a Psychicvision, Karishma Shetty

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

A 12-year-old girl says things about people that come to be true. It was like a movie story coming to life for many. The psychic reader Karishma Shetty’s story is one psycho-thriller breathing its life in the real world.

When the visions you see come true, the deep effects on the mind make them evolve into sponges who absorb the universal esoteric knowledge and unknowingly transform others. Karishma had such visions even when she was 4. But ignored by many as a child, she began keeping to herself and thus started her journey inwards. The solitude and silence revealed to her the most intricate details about herself and her ability to know the future. At 12, she dared to analyse these real-life happenings and discuss them with her friends and family. Her readings and visions came to be true and perfect. She understood that her life had a special purpose: to help people. For that, she equipped herself with learning about different religions, occult, mystery, numerology, astrology, and other mystic sciences wherein she could gain knowledge about the depth of mysticism.

Her accurate readings started gaining her clients, which brought more disturbed souls who were showered with peace with solutions from Karishma. Her fame increased, and she was lovingly bestowed the title of & “Guru Ma” by her followers. To help more people, Karishma Shetty started Psychic Temples, a place where healing is conducted to silence the mind. Her planetary advice on sailing through difficult times is also a part of her holistic approach to spirituality. Her followers on Instagram (@kayshetty) seek her advice to guide them through their decision-making process.

“My vision is to empower people to take the right decisions based on their intuitive abilities. All I do is trigger their abilities to know themselves more. Many healing mantras and chants help cure many problems when approached scientifically”, says Dr Karishma Shetty.