Digithon’s International Internship: Applications for admissions into second batch invited

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Digithon in association with UT, Dallas and Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), is inviting applications for admissions into its second batch of International Internship programme. The last date for submission of applications is January 4, 2023.

The three-month programme will be held both in India and United States. Twenty five candidates will be selected for the internship programme that will commence from January 6.

As part of the programme, candidates will be trained in India for two months and leave for the United States on March 6 for the internship at reputed US universities.

Students will be trained virtually in Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, IoT by professors of the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) as part of the basic level of the program for two months.

Later, students will fly to the US for another one-month internship at UTD where they will attend classes for 30 days as part of the project. Digithon said as candidates securing J1 Visa will have a validity ranging up to 18 months, where students can work part-time in reputed firm in AI an ML area, during their stay in the US. The first batch of Digithon’s International Internship has secured lucrative job offers in various firms.

Experts have pointed out that due to absence of guidance, tech graduates lack skills required for domestic as well as global markets.

Against this backdrop, Digithon and University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) have collaborated to fill the learning gap and upskill students pursuing B.Tech and other technical education through the International Internship programme.

Speaking about the internship programme, KITS Warangal faculty Boddu Rama Devi, who personally attended last batch said the programme had given a wonderful learning opportunity.

She said that the new learning mechanism had broadened her subject and this would help her teach her students new horizons of the AI and ML discipline.

Dharmendar Bhochu, a research scholar from Mulugu, said the Digithon internship programme has provided him a unique learning opportunity in a developed country like the US.

“Now, I have friends from various countries across the globe. During my stay in US, I got to learn various things apart from classroom instructions” he said.

IT employee Rohit Sanam said opportunities like the internship programme by Digithon are rare. “With the internship opportunity I will now easily obtain an H1 visa as I already got J-Visa stamping for the internship. It has given me global exposure which will help in my employment,”

TITA Global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the internship programme would increase job prospects of students in foreign countries, especially the US. Sundeep Makthala said that the UTD team has appreciated the programme by Digithon and the arrangements for the upcoming second batch.

Students willing to take up the International Internship programme can register their names at the following link — bit.ly/digithon_academy by January 4. Interested candidates can call the following numbers for more details 6300368705 / 8123123434.