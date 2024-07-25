Diljit Dosanjh teases new track, collaborates with NLE Choppa

On Thursday, the singer-actor shared a teaser of his upcoming track 'Muhammad Ali' on Instagram.

Mumbai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who has been having a terrific run on the professional front, surprised his fans on Thursday.

The singer-actor took to his Instagram on Thursday, and dropped the teaser of his upcoming track ‘Muhammad Ali’.

For the same, Diljit has collaborated with the American rapper NLE Choppa.

The teaser shows Diljit Dosanjh and NLE Choppa vibing to the electrifying beats, promising another anthem that transcends borders and genres.

Meanwhile, Diljit has another project waiting in the wings.

The actor-singer’s upcoming film ‘Sardaarji 3’ is set to debut in theatres on June 25, 2025.

2024 has been a great year for Diljit so far. The Punjabi superstar garnered critical acclaim for his work in the streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film, which released on Netflix, is noted for its narrative style and a chartbuster OST by the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

He was also seen in a cameo appearance in the female-led film ‘Crew’. The film which starred Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, received great response upon its theatrical release.

Diljit even performed with the English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran during the latter’s India tour and made him sing in Punjabi while performing on stage at Mahalakshmi Race Course.