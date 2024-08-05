Dinesh Karthik named SA20 League Ambassador

"The league has been electrifying in its first two seasons, showcasing some of the world's best players and exciting young talent making their mark on the global stage," Karthik said in a media release.

Johannesburg: Former India wicketkeeper Batter Dinesh Karthik was on Monday appointed the league ambassador of the SA20 League.

Karthik, who is the first Indian player to be associated with the South African tournament, retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year.

“Karthik will be working very closely with fellow SA20 ambassador AB de Villiers and the management team to help strengthen the league’s global fan base and reinforce brand awareness across key strategic markets in India and the United Kingdom,” the release added.

Former South Africa captain and league commissioner Graeme Smith expressed, “His exceptional cricketing talent and personality make him the perfect fit for our league and his involvement will undoubtedly elevate the league’s status globally and in India.” The SA20 comprises six franchises — MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Durban Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, all of which are owned by the owners of IPL teams.