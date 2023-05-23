Dinkachika: This song from ‘Mem Famous’ represents Telangana Dawat

Mem Famous is the second film from Chai Bisket Films that encourages new talent under their production company

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:56 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Dinkichika is the fourth single released from the upcoming Telugu film Mem Famous. Mem Famous is the second film from Chai Bisket Films that encourages new talent under their production company. After Writer Padmabhushan, Chai Bisket is now coming with another young talent and fresh content, Mem Famous.

Mem Famous is written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas. The director himself is the lead actor in the film and he is making his debut in Tollywood. Along with him, 35 other cast and crew members of the Mem Famous team are also making their debut with this film.

Today, the makers of Mem Famous released the song Dinkachika which is set up in Telangana Dawat. The song’s composition looks like a messed-up one from the music director Kalyan Nayak. Kalyan Nayak himself penned the lyrics and gave the vocals for this song. Dinkachika has some energy in its vibe but no clarity in its composition.

The other three songs from Mem Famous, Minimum Song, Ayyayyo, and Dosthulam are good. Minimum was a blockbuster among them.

Mem Famous is going to be released in theatres on May 26.