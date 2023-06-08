| Dosthulam Song From Mem Famous Video Is Out Now

Dosthulam song from ‘Mem Famous’ video is out now

Mem Famous is completely focused on the crazy youth, their goals and life. Love and friendship are the central emotions in the film.

02:00 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Mem Famous is a recent blockbuster at the Tollywood box office. The film crossed the box office mark of 5 crores in just 5 days of its release. Despite the low budget of the film, Mem Famous is a blockbuster.

Today, the makers of Mem Famous, Chai Bisket Films, released the video of the friendship song ‘Dosthulam’ from the film. The song shows the bonding between the three friends in the film.

Kalyan Nayak composed the song. Kaala Bhairava gave the vocals. Koti Mamidala penned the lyrics for the song.

Mem Famous is written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas who is also the lead actor of the film. Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary are the other main actors.