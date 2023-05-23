Sai Dharam Tej’s first look from ‘BRO’ released

The makers of BRO, People Media Factory, released the first look poster of Sai Dharam Tej

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: Sai Dharam Tej is making his dream come true with his next film. He recently shared the sets with his uncle, his inspiration, and his favourite person and actor Pawan Kalyan for the film BRO. Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan together acted in this film where the powerstar played a special role as God for a limited time.

Pawan Kalyan recently completed his shooting for the film and so the makers released his first look last week along with the announcement of the title. The first look was sensational bringing back the vintage Pawan Kalyan style. The motion poster also created records on YouTube.

Today, the makers of BRO, People Media Factory, released the first look poster of Sai Dharam Tej. Sai Tej will be seen as Mark, Markandeyulu, in the film. The first-look poster was super cool and Sai Dharam Tej’s best stylish look is offered to his fans by the makers. Sai Dharam Tej is seen in a complete white costume which adds much elegance and royalty to the softness of the poster.

BRO is going to be released in theatres on July 28. Samuthirakani is the director of this film. Zee Studios is also associated with the production along with People Media Factory. Thaman is the music director.

– Kiran

Also Read PKSDT – BRO movie title and motion poster released