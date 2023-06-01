Goreti Venkanna’s special ‘Galli Chinnadi’ song from Mem Famous is out now

There is a special song named ‘Galli Chinnadi’ from Goreti Venkanna that lit up the theatres. The song will come in the second half.

Hyderabad: Mem Famous is the latest blockbuster at the box office. The film collected near to 5 crores in just 5 days of its release. Kudos to the director Sumanth Prabhas and the makers Chai Bisket Films for delivering such crazy youthful content. Kalyan Nayak composed the music for Mem Famous. All the songs are good hits from the album. There is a special song named ‘Galli Chinnadi’ from Goreti Venkanna that lit up the theatres. The song will come in the second half of the film as per the screenplay.

Today, the makers of Mem Famous released the video song of ‘Galli Chinnadi’ on YouTube. The song was composed, written, and sung by Goreti Venkanna himself.

Mem Famous is running successfully in theatres across AP and Telangana. The film will be a perfect treat for the audience if they wish to witness some crazy and entertaining content on the big screen.

