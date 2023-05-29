Mem Famous and 2018 made solid collections in the first weekend of May

Hyderabad: Mem Famous, Malli Pelli, Men Too, and 2018 are the four films that were released last weekend of May 2023. Among these four films, two were blockbusters. Mem Famous became the crazy youthful entertainer with housefuls everywhere. Whereas, 2018 is pulling the audience in huge numbers as days pass.

Mem Famous and 2018 collected good numbers at the box office for the first weekend. Mem Famous collected 3.1 crores in 3 days and 2018 made 4.4 crores at the box office. These are very good openings for the positive word of mouth the films got from the audience and the critics.

Chai Bisket Films, the makers of Mem Famous are happy with this terrific response from the audience despite making with film with debutants. Bunny Vas who released 2018 in Telugu is happy with the warm welcome for 2018 from the Telugu audience despite the film being a dubbed one.