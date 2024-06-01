Direct seed of rice best suits for Sannalu: Experts

Recognising the potential of Direct Sown Rice, the Siddipet Agriculture Department organised an awareness programme at Markook Rythu Vedika of Markook mandal on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 05:16 PM

Agriculture officials are distributing paddy seeds to farmers at Markook in Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddipet: The fine rice vareties, locally known as Sanna Vari Rakalu, is rapidly gaining traction among farmers due to increasing domestic consumption and export demand. Agriculture officials and scientists have underlined the importance of embracing Direct Sown Rice (DSR) practices for farmers taking up Sannalu cultivation. Last Yasangi season, a majority of the farmers in Erravali village reaped substantial benefits from cultivating bold rice variety.

Recognising the potential of DSR, the Siddipet Agriculture Department organised an awareness programme at Markook Rythu Vedika of Markook mandal on Saturday. This initiative was to educate farmers about the advantages and methods of DSR. As part of the programme, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited distributed 2,500 kg of Sannalu seeds to local farmers, which would cover 250 acres. The distribution was part of Nuziveedu Seeds Limited’s CSR initiatives.

The event saw the participation of key agricultural experts and officials. The Mandal Agriculture Officer, T Nagender Reddy has explained the challenges associated with DSR and offered practical solutions to overcome them. A scientist from the District Agricultural Technology Training Centre (DATTC) in Thornala, Dr. Pallavi highlighted the numerous benefits of DSR, emphasising its suitability for fine rice varieties.

“This programme is a significant step towards promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing the livelihood of our farmers,” stated a representative from Nuziveedu Seeds Limited. The initiative reflects a concerted effort to support the agricultural community by introducing advanced farming techniques and high-yield seed varieties.

The farmers of Markook mandal expressed optimism about the new techniques and the potential for higher yields and better income. With continuous support from the Telangana agriculture department and seed companies, the adoption of DSR in fine rice cultivation is expected to rise, further boosting the region’s agricultural economy.