Harish Rao slams Revanth’s allegations of BRS-BJP collusion

He pointed out that the BRS outperformed the BJP in numerous Assembly constituencies, but the Congress had failed to do the same in the Chief Minister's own constituency in Kodangal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 10:54 PM

File photo of T Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao refuted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s claims that the BRS and the BJP colluded in the recent Lok Sabha elections, dismissing them as baseless and inappropriate. He pointed out that the BRS outperformed the BJP in numerous Assembly constituencies, but the Congress had failed to do the same in the Chief Minister’s own constituency in Kodangal.

In a statement, Harish Rao said the BRS party scored majority votes in three of seven Assembly constituencies within the Medak Parliament constituency, including Dubbak, which is the constituency of BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao. “It is not appropriate for a Chief Minister to make such unfounded allegations,” he said.

The former Minister pointed out the inconsistency in Revanth Reddy‘s claims referring to the Congress party’s performance in Mahabubnagar constituency where the BJP won, despite having Congress MLAs in all seven Assembly constituencies. “Did the Congress divert votes to BJP there?” he asked.

పార్లమెంటు ఎన్నికల్లో బిఆర్ఎస్, బిజెపి కుమ్ముక్కు అయ్యాయని ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారు ఢిల్లీలో ఆరోపించడం విడ్డూరం. మెదక్ లో బిజెపిని బిఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీయే గెలిపించిందని సిఎం స్థాయి వ్యక్తి గాలి మాటలు మాట్లాడటం సరికాదు. మెదక్ పార్లమెంటు పరిధిలో ఏడు అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గాలుంటే… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) June 27, 2024

Harish Rao also challenged Revanth Reddy over the BJP securing majority votes in the latter’s native village of Kondareddypalli as well as his Kodangal Assembly constituency during the Lok Sabha polls. “In Kodangal where the Chief Minister won with 32,000 votes in the Assembly elections, the Congress candidate secured only a 21,000 majority during the parliamentary elections. Does that mean he is in cahoots with the BJP?” he asked sarcastically. He also questioned BJP’s significant victory in Malkajigiri, represented by Revanth Reddy earlier, implying a possible Congress-BJP collusion there.

Harish Rao also said Revanth Reddy was aligning with the BJP and implementing their agenda while in the Congress. He cited instances where Revanth Reddy referred Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Bade Bhai” and accused him of failing to condemn the Modi government on various issues. “The two national parties have come together to target Telangana’s regional power – BRS. It is a shame that Revanth Reddy said that BJP and BRS have colluded,” he remarked.