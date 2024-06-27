Editorial: New-age health crisis

Sedentary life is the new-age silent threat to global health, emphasising the urgent need for lifestyle changes

27 June 2024

Modern lifestyle, marked by disproportionate gadget screen time, junk eating, changing work patterns and lack of physical activity, is pushing us towards a major health crisis. Sedentary life is the new-age silent threat to global health, contributing significantly to the burden of chronic diseases. A new study by the medical journal, Lancet, has set off alarm bells, as it shows high inactivity rates among people around the world, emphasising the urgent need for lifestyle changes to combat serious health risks. The proportion of adults who are physically inactive globally stands at 31%. The trend is particularly alarming for India; nearly half of Indian adults are physically inactive, posing severe health risks. Lack of physical activity increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, dementia and cancer. Experts stress the need for regular exercise and healthier lifestyles to address this growing concern. Significantly, the prevalence of insufficient physical activity among Indian adults has risen sharply from 22.3% in 2000 to 49.4% in 2022. If this trend continues, inactivity levels in the country could reach 55% by 2030. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week for all adults. India has the 12th highest prevalence of insufficient physical activity among 195 countries. Worldwide, nearly one-third of adults did not meet the recommended levels of physical activity in 2022.

Indians are genetically more prone to developing non-communicable diseases like heart disease and diabetes at least a decade earlier than others. The study, conducted across 197 countries from 2000 to 2022, also reveals a gender disparity in India where 52.6% of women were found to be physically inactive compared to 42% men. Women in India, who wrongly believe that household chores are a good form of physical exercise, are not engaging enough in physical activities. Cultural barriers also add to the problem. These findings reveal a missed opportunity to lower cancer and heart disease rates and improve mental well-being through more physical activity. Lack of physical activity means that these risk factors are allowed to aggravate. Regular physical activity reduces the risk of many types of cancer by 8-28%; heart disease and stroke by 19%; diabetes by 17%, depression and dementia by 28-32%. Additionally, people over 60 are less active than other adults, underscoring the importance of promoting physical activity for older adults. Another Lancet study conducted earlier this year revealed an alarming rise in obesity among Indians over the last few decades. Over 44 million women and 26 million men aged above 20 in India were found to be obese, compared to 2.4 million women and 1.1 million men in 1990. India ranks 180 among 197 countries for the prevalence of obesity in 2022. Long thought to be an urban problem, obesity has become a health threat in rural areas in the last decade.