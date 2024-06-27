Ensure no loss of life due to Godavari floods, Bhatti tells Kothagudem officials

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu held a review meeting on the preparedness and relief measures in the case of floods in the river, here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 10:44 PM

Officials attending a review meeting on Godavari floods in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu told the district officials to see that there should be no loss of life due to floods in river Godavari. He along with district in-charge Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held a review meeting on the preparedness and relief measures in the case of floods in the river, here on Thursday.

Initially district Collector Jithesh V Patil briefed the ministers on the precautionary measures being taken by the district administration involving all government departments to deal with the flood situation. Bhatti Vikramarka said that as all the officials in the district were aware of the floods there should be an effective action plan to handle the situation; to provide better facilities and services to the people in flood prone areas.

The officials should complete all the arrangements and ensure availability of adequate boats to deal with the floods. The State government was ready to provide the facilities required by the people, he added.MLA K Sambasiva Rao, Tellam Venkata Rao, Jare Adinarayana, K Kanakaiah, Ramdas Naik, MLC Chintapandu Naveen, SP B Rohith Raju and others were present.