Telangana: Defaulting millers given 90 days for recovery of dues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 11:07 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday accorded permission to the Civil Supplies Corporation for recovery of custom milled rice (CMR) dues within the next 90 days from millers who had defaulted for four marketing seasons – Yasangi (Rabi Marketing seasons of 2019-20 and 2020-21) and the Kharif Marketing seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23).

The corporation was directed to recover the value of entire defaulted CMR in the form of cash (to the account of TGSCSCL) or equivalent quantity of rice from the millers, who failed to deliver CMR within the due date at the rate of 125 per cent of the value of CMR fixed by the Centre or actual economic cost incurred by the State, whichever was higher along with interest of 12 per cent per annum. The government stand on the issue of waiver of penalty is not appealable, the orders said.

The government issued the orders in response to the proposal made by Civil Supplies Commissioner D S Chouhan based on recommendations made by the official committee that studied the issue following a representation made by the millers association seeking more time for delivery of the custom milled rice by the millers defaulted during the past four seasons.