Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ to release on June 16

Hyderabad: Get ready to dive into the mesmerising world of Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elemental’. Mark your calendars for June 16 as ‘Elemental’ introduces Ember – a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Starring Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring earth neighbour, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.

Disney India releases ‘Elemental’ on June 16 in English and Hindi, only in cinemas.

