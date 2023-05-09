Add some spark to your wardrobe with Madame’s latest Disney-inspired collection

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Popular fashion brand Madame, known for its bold and trendy designs, is collaborating with Disney to launch a limited-edition capsule collection. Designed for the outspoken, progressive, and fashion-conscious Gen Z and millennials, the collection embodies versatility and self-expression that are highly valued by Madame’s shoppers.

The Disney-inspired collection by the brand features contemporary designs and a mix of streetwear and comfort clothing that is perfect for any occasion. The collection includes denim tops, denim jackets, jeans, T-shirts, and shirts with beloved Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and characters from ‘The Lion King’.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Disney on this exciting new collection,” said Parika Rawal, Head – Design. “At Madame, we are always looking for innovative ways to offer our customers something unique and special. The designs will definitely appeal to the inner child in all of us while maintaining a modern and stylish edge.”

The collection retails from Rs 1,299 to Rs 3,299, making it an affordable option for consumers who want to make a statement with their clothing choices. Shoppers can purchase the collection online and in select Madame stores across the country.

Rawal added, “Anyone who wants to add a touch of whimsy to their wardrobe while staying true to their personal style should check out this collection. With a unique blend of Madame’s contemporary design and classic Disney characters, the collection is sure to be a hit among fashion enthusiasts and Disney fans alike.”

