Disney+ Hotstar goes down during India-Australia test match; internet flooded with memes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:43 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar went down for several hours on Friday. The service went down, coincidentally, during ongoing India vs Australia second Test in Delhi, leading to several internet users expressing their disappointment on Twitter.

The streaming giant’s both web and app versions went down reportedly registering the maximum number of issues in Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Disney+ Hotstar soon responded to the outage and stated that the service will be restored shortly. Meanwhile, like always, netizens have been flooding Twitter with memes relating to Hotstar.

“Expected better from @DisneyPlus services. The servers have crashed all over the nation. No backup has been provided since last 1 hour. Missing so much of the #INDvAUS series (sic),” wrote a user.

Even former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund took to Twitter to micro-blogging site to flag the issue. “Is it me or is the hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred, anyone got a fix for it?” wrote Mukund.

Is it me or is the hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred,anyone got a fix for it? — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) February 17, 2023

“LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down – their domain expired and they’ve just renewed it a while ago (sic),” said another user.

LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down – their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago 😂 pic.twitter.com/XsviQ4FmCD — Sudhanshu Saraf (@SudhanshuSaraf1) February 17, 2023

Hotstar down for long during BGT. Perhaps first time in the history of the app. A strategy to shift the user base to cable TV for upcoming IPL by exhibiting TVs as a more stable medium to watch cricket?#Hotstar #CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS #IPL2023 — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 17, 2023

People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like#hotstar pic.twitter.com/kZZ7YWaWEk — ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ (@boringlifebc) February 17, 2023

#hotstar

Sbi UPI down since last day ..

Hotstar:- pic.twitter.com/6tVMAf5WH9 — Navneet Arya (@LogiclyiLogical) February 17, 2023