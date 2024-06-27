Dispute over funds release for water scheme in Kothagudem

BJP and BSP leaders were objecting to Kothagudem MLA K Sambasiva Rao’s efforts to take credit for the funds sanctioned during BRS regime.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 09:36 PM

Kothagudem: BJP and BSP leaders here were objecting to Kothagudem MLA K Sambasiva Rao’s efforts to take credit for the funds sanctioned during BRS regime for a drinking water supply improvement scheme in the district headquarters.

BSP State general secretary Yerra Kamesh told the media here that Rs 124.48 crore was sanctioned on September 29, 2023 during the BRS regime under the Central government’s Amrut-2.0 for improving water supply in Kothagudem town.

He said that work tenders were called and agreement was already made to execute the works. Similarly funds were sanctioned to 26 municipalities in the State. But the MLA was trying to claim credit for the sanctioning of funds which took place before he was elected, he noted.

Similarly, BJP district official spokesperson P Venkateshwarlu maintained that the Central government contributed 60 percent of the amount sanctioned for the water scheme. But the MLA was speaking in a way that undermines the Centre’s contribution.

The BJP led Central government has been sanctioning huge amounts of funds to the States, in which it was not in power. For all the development works executed in Kothagudem and Paloncha towns as well as gram panchayats there was a 60 percent share from the Centre, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka along with the district in-charge minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy laid the foundation stone for the water scheme here on Thursday.