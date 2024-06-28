Khammam: GP multi-purpose workers in dire straits as wages pending for several months

28 June 2024

Khammam: Multi-purpose workers serving in gram panchayats in erstwhile Khammam district are in dire straits as they are not paid for the past several months.

The multi-purpose workers have to look after water supply, sanitation, gram panchayat tractor operations, collect property tax bills and every task they are told to do. They are being paid Rs 9500 for 30 days work, varying from each gram panchayat the wages are pending for six to ten months.

As a result of which the workers are facing serious financial troubles and unable to meet their ends. There are over 2000 multi-purpose workers serving in 589 gram panchayats (GPs) in Khammam district and around 18, 000 workers serving in 481 GPs in Kothagudem district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, AITUC leader Manda Venkateshwarlu complained that despite repeated appeals to the district Collector, district panchayat officer and commissioner, panchayat raj and rural development the issue has not been resolved.

As the wages are pending for months, the workers are forced to work as farm labourers and engage in other works, after attending to their regular duties, to feed their families. The State government should respond to the plight of the workers and clear the pending wages, he demanded.

AITUC affiliated Telangana Gram Panchayat Workers union district secretary Pittala Mallaiah informed that the union leaders met the ministers in the district and took the matter to their notice, but in vain.

The officials are maintaining that there is a dearth of funds and they could do nothing. The wages could be paid only if the funds are released. If any worker questions the officials over the delay in paying the wages they are being targetted, he lamented.

Two months ago a worker, Bhukya Prasad working at Anjanapuram in Konijerla mandal in Khammam district consumed pesticide unable to bear the alleged torture by the GP secretary. He died in a hospital after fighting for life for 21 days, Mallaiah said.

Venkateshwarlu said that when the GP Workers union staged protests over the issue some ten months back, the Congress leaders who extended solidarity to the workers assured them to address the issue once the party comes to power. But sadly there is no change in the situation even after Congress came to power, he added.