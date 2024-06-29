Fire breaks out at BTPS in Kothagudem as lightning strikes transformer

Lightning struck Bhadradri Thermal Power Station’s (BTPS) first unit power transformer at Manugur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 09:36 PM

Kothagudem: A lightning struck Bhadradri Thermal Power Station’s (BTPS) first unit power transformer at Manugur in the district on Saturday. With the striking of lightning fire broke in the unit.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts were going on to douse the flames. As every power plant was equipped with advanced lightning arresters to safely channel a lightning strike to ground without causing damage to the equipment, how the incident occurred was not yet clear. Rumours were being spread on social media that the fire could have been caused by an accident.