Kothagudem: Thieves break into Burgampad tahsildar office

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 03:20 PM

Kothagudem: In a rather strange incident thieves broke into the tahsildar office at Burgampad mandal headquarters in the district during wee hours on Friday.

Incidentally, the tahsildar office was located a stone’s throw from Burgampad police station. However, it was the locals who spotted the thieves fleeing from the office with eight power inverter batteries and a bunch of documents.

The locals tried to catch the thieves, but they fled the scene leaving behind their booty. On receiving information from the locals, police reached the spot, booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.