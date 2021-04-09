Disqualify MLAs involved in drug scandal: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to disqualify four MLAs from the Assembly for allegedly being involved in a drug scandal.

Accompanied by AICC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan and Telangana Fishermen Congress chairman Mettu Sai, he addressed mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here and charged that Bangalore police had recorded the statement of a prominent businessman, who informed that four TRS MLAs were involved in the drug scandal. The TPCC president alleged that TRS had colluded with the BJP and has been trying to cover up the case.

“If BJP has not colluded with the TRS, why is it not exerting pressure on the Karnataka government to initiate action on the four TRS MLAs,” Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned and added that the Congress party would meet the Governor and submit a memorandum in this regard.

He appealed to the people of Telangana, particularly voters in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency to notice the TRS government’s arrogance of power and money.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had colluded with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and was permitting the diversion of River Krishna water at Srisailam to Andhra Pradesh. He stated that the Chief Minister did not utter a word when the AP government raised the level of Pothireddypadu and taken up construction to draw water at Sangameswara.

