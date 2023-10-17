Disrupted Autonomic Nervous System: Understanding Dysautonomia

While treatment primarily targets symptom management, those with a chronic disorder of the autonomic nervous system, involving degenerative central nervous system (CNS) components, tend to have a less favorable long-term outlook.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: Dysautonomia, an Autonomic Nervous System disorder, disrupts the body’s control over involuntary functions like breathing. This condition often stems from a malfunction in either the sympathetic or parasympathetic parts of the ANS, leading to a range of health issues.

Dysautonomia encompasses various types, including local and chronic forms, as well as those associated with conditions like diabetes and alcoholism, and degenerative neurological diseases like Parkinson’s and Multiple system atrophy.

Managing Dysautonomia involves strategies like a controlled diet, staying well-hydrated, and immune system treatment. Patients should anticipate individual variations in symptoms, even within the same family, with some forms being lifelong.

– Antariksh Lahiri