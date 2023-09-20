Dissent over Tummala growing in Khammam Congress

Published Date - 08:27 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Khammam: Dissent over former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s entry into Congress in Khammam spilled out in the open on Wednesday.

TPCC member Rayala Nageswara Rao, who was expecting a Congress ticket to contest for Palair Assembly, made serious remarks against Tummala at a meeting with party cadre here, accusing the former minister of damaging the Congress party in the district when he was with the TDP.

Welcoming such a person into the party was not required. Tummala was not able to see the accused, who murdered one of his followers, punished, and remained mute spectator, Rayala commented, with his remarks triggering an uproar in the district political circles.

How could Tummala, who was not able to protect his own followers, protect the Congress cadre, the TPCC member asked and sought to know whether Tummala was needed for the party. Incidentally, both Rayala and Tummala belong to the same community.

Some of the leaders and followers of Rayala maintained that they would not cooperate in case Tummala was given the Palair ticket. Meanwhile, rumours about Rayala quitting Congress were making rounds in the district.

