Nalgonda Congress caught in internal turmoil

Internal conflicts and factionalism within the Congress party have escalated in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 04:29 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Nalgonda: In the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, internal conflicts and factionalism within the Congress party have escalated in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. The fierce competition among party leaders for tickets is a major factor contributing to the current situation, potentially jeopardizing any winning chances for the party.

There are reports that a senior Congress leader is seriously contemplating leaving the party and joining the BRS due to disparaging comments made by followers of another Congress leader and their social media propaganda against him. Such a move would significantly impact the Congress in two out of the four assembly constituencies in Suryapet district.

According to party sources, Patel Ramesh Reddy, a TPCC State general secretary and a follower of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, is making efforts to seize the opportunity from party senior leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy to contest from the Suryapet assembly constituency. With the elections approaching, Ramesh Reddy has intensified his political activities, resulting in division and even physical altercations among party leaders and members in the constituency.

Congress leaders Bathini Laxma Reddy and Alugubelli Amarender Reddy, who both aspire to secure party tickets in Miryalaguda, were taken aback by the news that senior leader K Jana Reddy was lobbying with the party high command to secure an opportunity for his son, Raghuveer Reddy, to contest from Miryalaguda in the upcoming elections. Supporters of Lakshma Reddy and Jana Reddy openly engaged in verbal abuse during recent party meetings.

The Congress currently lacks a capable candidate to field in the Nakrekal assembly constituency. However, there are rumors among political leaders that a former MLA, who has maintained relations with expelled BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, is likely to join the Congress soon. Allegedly, this former MLA has already received assurance from the TPCC president of an opportunity to contest from the Nakrekal assembly constituency as a party candidate.

The factionalism within the Congress have reached violent levels in Thungathurthy assembly constituency, with members resorting to physical attacks against each other frequently. Dr. Ravi, a follower of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Gudipati Narsaiah, a supporter of Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, and Addanki Dayakar Reddy, who enjoys the support of the TPCC president, are all vying for the party ticket to contest from this constituency.