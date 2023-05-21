District-level CM Cup tournament set to begin on May 22 in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: The highly anticipated district-level CM Cup tournament will kick off on May 22 with all preparations in place. The three-day event, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, aims to discover and support talented athletes from rural and urban areas. Over 1700 sportspersons from all mandals of the district will showcase their skills in this grand sports extravaganza. To ensure smooth execution, various management committees led by District Collector Sikta Patnaik have been formed.

These committees will oversee crucial aspects such as food management, sanitation, medical services, reception, opening and closing ceremonies, and cultural programs. The sports management and selection committee consists of representatives from sports associations, coaches, athletes, and physical education teachers.

Precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure the well-being of participants during the summer season. The games will be conducted according to the schedule, ensuring fairness in the selection process for district teams, as stated by Ashok, the District Sports and Youth Officer (DYSO).

Athletes representing the district in the upcoming state-level CM Cup tournament in Hyderabad, starting from May 28, will receive special sports attire. Signboards indicating the respective sports grounds will be installed at the main entrance for easy navigation. Coaches and managers are required to submit entry forms along with their Aadhaar cards to the reception committee upon arrival. Authentic identification proof is mandatory for participation. The games will commence at 7 am each day.

Here are the details:

May 22: Kabaddi, Athletics, Boxing, Handball, Basketball, Hockey

May 23: Volleyball, Gymnastics, Swimming, Archery

May 24: Kho Kho, Football, Tennis, Weightlifting, Shooting, Table Tennis (both men’s and women’s competitions)\