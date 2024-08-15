Swimmers Kushal, Purvi shine with double golds

Kushal and Purvi clinched top spots in swimming events at the Horse Riding Polo Club’s Mini Olympics Sports Meet, held at HPRC, Aziznagar, Moinabad on Thursday.

Published Date - 15 August 2024

Kunwar Kushal Singh during the swimming competition in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Swimmers Kunwar Kushal Singh and Purvi shone brightly, each securing two gold medals each at the Horse Riding Polo Club’s Mini Olympics Sports Meet, held at HPRC, Aziznagar, Moinabad on Thursday.

Competing in the above 21 years category, Kushal dominated the 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle events with timings of 48.08s and 44.24s respectively. Meanwhile, Purvi claimed top honours in the Under-14 category, excelling in both the 100m and 25m freestyle events.

Results: Hack: Junior:1. Deep Kukreti; 2. Aryan, Shravya; 3. Tanvi, Trisha, Jenya; Highly Recommended. Suraj, Maria; Senior: 1. Abhinav, 2. Aditya, 3. Hanna, Vinitha; Highly Recommended. Tia, Ananya, Tanvi;

Dressage: 1. Nidhi, 2. Deep Kukreti, 3. Aryan, 4. Tanvi;

Swimming: U-14: 25m Freestyle:Boys:1. Akshaj (22.30s), 2. Krishiv (22.57s); Girls: 1. Purvi (21.56s), 2. Tanvi (25.72s); 14-21 Yrs: 50m Freestyle: Boys: 1. Aarnav (42.97s), 2. Zaid (54.73s); Above 21 Yrs: 50m Breaststroke: Men: 1. Kunwar Kushal Singh (48.08s), 2. Kunwar Vishal Singh (49.01s), 3. Shravan (49.03s); Women: 25m Backstroke: 1. Zahra (37.51s); U-14: 25m Breastroke: Boys: 1. Akshaj (39.14s), 2. Krishiv (51.59s); Above 21 Yrs: 50m Freestyle: Men: 1. Kunwar Kushal Singh (44.24s), 2. Shravan (45.85s), 3. Kunwar Vishal Singh (52.97s); Above 21 Yrs: 25 m Freestyle: Women: 1. Zahra (25.81s); 14-21 Yrs: 25m Freestyle: 1. Aarnav (17.60s), 2. Zaid (22.80s); U-14: 25m Freestyle: Girls: 1. Aahladh (18.72s); U-14: 100m Freestyle: Boys: 1. Devaj (2:00.94s), 2. Akshaj (2:08.95s), 3. Krishiv (2:22.35s); Girls: 1. Purvi (1:52.03s); U-14: 50m Freestyle: Boys: 1. Devaj (47.07s), 2. Akshaj (49.99s), 3. Krishiv (55.79s).