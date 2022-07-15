DJ Lalit cannot stop gushing about working with Tony Kakkar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:53 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

In today’s time, music has become an integral part of everyone’s life. It decides the vibe and mood of any place as most people love partying at clubs, pubs and other musical events. With contemporary music, evergreen music, techno music and electronic dance mixes, disc jockeys have got a lot to offer to the masses. Among many popular DJs in the country, Lalit Kudle aka DJ Lalit, has made his name one of the most prolific in the business.

The DJ is on cloud nine after sharing the stage with singer Tony Kakkar. DJ Lalit recently performed with the ‘Shona Shona’ singer at The Millers Home bar in Pune. It

was the first time he performed with Tony Kakkar. From an early age, DJ Lalit loved to experiment with music and has come a long way since then. He hails from Pune and

has performed at several events, shows, weddings and clubs across India.

Having worked with well-known names from the music industry in the past, DJ Lalit shared his joy of working with Tony Kakkar. He said, “It was one of the memorable

nights that I enjoyed performing on stage. Tony Kakkar knows what the audience expects from him, and he rightly serves them with peppy dance numbers. It was a

learning experience with him, and I loved how the crowd responded to his chartbuster performance.”

In addition, Ankit Rohida accompanied DJ Lalit and Tony Kakkar at the musical night. Moreover, DJ Lalit is also known for his skills as a music producer. “As an artist, I feel that one must bring different layers of work to life. I have always been open to experimenting with new things and embracing creativity in work. It has helped me in

reshaping my career in the music industry”, the DJ added.

However, working as a music producer was never in his mind. Apart from his performances at corporate events, weddings, shows and parties, he recently released

his trap song titled ‘Walk Away. The song streamed across leading music platforms and was associated with Iqqanve and DJ Shad India. Currently, DJ Lalit is spending most of his time getting hands-on experience learning different music genres.

When asked about his upcoming projects and plans, DJ Lalit revealed that he is working on new music tracks which will release soon. Not just this, the DJ even expressed his desire to collaborate with other music artists, clubs and record labels in the country.