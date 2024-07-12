Do not venture to write off BRS: Srinivas Goud

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 07:09 PM

File photo of BRS leader and former Minister V. Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence over the electoral prospects of the party in ensuing local body elections, BRS leader and former Minister V. Srinivas Goud said that as an organisation that realised the statehood for Telangana and rebuilt the State on the ruins left behind by the Andhra leadership, it cannot be wish away just because it had lost power.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said that those leaders deserting the party as it lost power, should realise the fact that no political party can dream of being in power eternally.

BRS was built on solid foundation of fight for statehood and with over 65 lakh membership it had emerged as one of the few parties with strongest grassroot level support base. Those who had opted to shift their loyalties to other parties after winning the polls as BRS nominees, have no right to show the party in bad light. They have no business to discredit the sacrifices of its leadership also.

No body should venture to write it off saying the ‘party is over’. It will certainly make a comeback with a massive mandate next time. The people of the State cannot be taken for granted. It is their responsibility now to strengthen its further, he asserted.

The BRS was all set to reemerge as a formidable force. The party is well entrenched in the State and the setbacks it had received were only a temporary phenomenon.

The BJP strength, which was reduced to only three seats at one point time, did not perish. The Congress party, which lost deposits in the State in a majority of the seats last time, was once again given an opportunity.

He pointed out that the BRS was not the only party that failed to win even a single MP seat in the Lok Sabha polls. As many as fourteen parties have drawn a blank in the parliamentary elections.

He exuded confidence that the outcome of the local body polls this time would be very much in different and it would be in favour of the BRS.