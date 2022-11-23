Do you find Instagram notes annoying? Here’s how to mute it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:45 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Popular photo-sharing app Instagram has recently launched ‘Notes’, a feature that allows users to drop messages in a similar fashion to their stories.

One can find these notes above their messages and the section also happens to show which other user in your following list is online.

As ambitious as this new feature was, it had a dull reception with users openly dissing the feature. Many who found Notes annoying asked what the use of a separate section was, when the existing stories were enough.

If you are one of those, here are the steps you can take. While there is no option to remove the entire Notes section, you can sure mute Notes from specific people on your Instagram account. Here’s how:

Go to the Instagram app on your mobile and tap on the Messages icon on the top right

Find the user’s note from whom you would like to mute

Long press on that note till a menu tab appears on your screen

From the options, select ‘Mute notes’

In the next dialogue box, confirm the action

If you do not find the note of a user you would like to mute, you can simply go to their profile and mute them from there.

Go to the user’s profile you want to mute

Click on the following box, located next to the Message button

Of the options given, tap on ‘Mute’

Toggle on the grey switch present next to the ‘Notes’ button