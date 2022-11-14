Elderly Sikh man reacts to his wife dressed as bride in heartwarming video

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:49 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

They forget to pause and take a good look at their partners. And perhaps that is why they say that old-school love is the purest of all, and rightly so.

Hyderabad: In today’s world of swipe right, one-night stands, and casual flings, youngsters forget to live the most important moments in their relationships. They forget to pause and take a good look at their partners. And perhaps that is why they say that old-school love is the purest of all, and rightly so.

Bringing that charm alive is a viral video of an elderly Sikh man and his beautiful wife. Posted by Devika Sandhu, the video captures the reaction of her Baba to her Bibi dressed as a bride. Baba and Bibi are words used to refer to grandparents in some north-Indian families.

The clip opens with Baba standing in the kitchen when he sees his wife sitting on a sofa, dressed as a bride. She wears a beautiful maroon wedding dupatta that is typically worn by the brides. She also wears a maang tika and other accessories.

Looking at his wife, Baba starts clapping and smiling. He quickly moves to go sit beside her. As the young family members pull out their phones to record the moment, he adjusts her dupatta and sits beside her smiling like a kid who just received candy.

This heartwarming video has over 2.9 million views on Instagram and the comments section is filled with heart-felt messages for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devika Sandhu (@devikalalala)