Doctor murdered in AP by dacoits

On Tuesday night, dacoits entered the home of pediatrician and husband Umamaheswara Rao, and murdered Radha, slitting her throat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Representational Image

Machilipatnam: A lady doctor was brutally murdered here on Tuesday night.

Radha and her husband Umamaheswara Rao, both pediatricians, are running a nursing home in the city. On Tuesday night, dacoits entered their home, and murdered Radha, slitting her throat.

According to police, Umamaheswara Rao was in outpatient wing on the ground floor and as his wife did not come down, he telephoned her. When there was no response, he went to the first floor only to see her in a pool of blood.

He immediately complained to the police.

Chilli powder was found sprayed at the place and the gold ornaments on Radha’s person were also missing.

Police have formed special search teams and probing the case.