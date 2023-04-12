Hyderabad: Five member gang of dacoits nabbed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A five member interstate gang of dacoits who were involved in several property offences in different States were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday.

The police seized three country made pistols, knives, scissors and other tools used for committing the crime.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra, said the gang was involved in around 175 property offences in different districts of Maharashtra and is known for attacking the occupants of houses if they tried to resist.

“The gang had come to Hyderabad recently and were staying in Shapurnagar in Jeedimetla and planning to target fuel stations, banks or jewelry shops. On specific information, the police raided the house and nabbed them before they could strike,” Raveendra said.

The gang had come to the city after committing an offence and recently committed a theft of a car at Gummaididala which they planned to use to travel and target shops and banks in Cyberabad.

The arrested persons are Amar Singh (21) Lucky Singh (20), Nihal Singh (18), Jeeth Singh (26) and Nishanth (22).