Fake doctor arrested in Hyderabad

According to the police, Aslam Shafi Sayeed (41), a resident of Bahadurpura is running a clinic at Kalapather and dispensing medicines to the people for different ailments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 06:29 PM

Hyderabad: A conman who claimed to be a doctor and was treating people for different ailments was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday.

According to the police, Aslam Shafi Sayeed (41), a resident of Bahadurpura is running a clinic at Kalapather and dispensing medicines to the people for different ailments.

Also Read Fake doctor couple arrested for cheating public in Hyderabad

“Aslam did not have a certificate or any diploma and cheated people saying he was a doctor,” said Additional DCP Task Force, Ande Srinivas.