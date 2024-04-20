Fake doctor arrested in Hyderabad

Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
According to the police, Aslam Shafi Sayeed (41), a resident of Bahadurpura is running a clinic at Kalapather and dispensing medicines to the people for different ailments.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 20 April 2024, 06:29 PM
Hyderabad: A conman who claimed to be a doctor and was treating people for different ailments was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday.

“Aslam did not have a certificate or any diploma and cheated people saying he was a doctor,” said Additional DCP Task Force, Ande Srinivas.

